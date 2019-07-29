Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) EVP Sells $4,612,500.00 in Stock

Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) EVP Vern D. Herbel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $4,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:TMK traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.90. The company had a trading volume of 465,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,344. Torchmark Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.40.
Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Torchmark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Torchmark in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torchmark in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Torchmark by 773.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Torchmark by 69.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Torchmark by 10.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on TMK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.
Torchmark Company Profile
Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.
Featured Story: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.