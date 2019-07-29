Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) EVP Sells $4,612,500.00 in Stock

Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) EVP Vern D. Herbel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $4,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,612,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TMK traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.90. The company had a trading volume of 465,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,344. Torchmark Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.40.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Torchmark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Torchmark in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torchmark in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Torchmark by 773.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Torchmark by 69.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Torchmark by 10.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.50.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

