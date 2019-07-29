Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 36,751 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,751 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 110.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Mizuho set a $208.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.85. 3,707,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,809,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $84.55.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 21.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian purchased 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $243,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,757.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marcia E. Backus purchased 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,016.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 80,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,851. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

