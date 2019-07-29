Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 220 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 313,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 586.4% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 134,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 115,109 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 218,190.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $912,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,592.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $461,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,149 shares of company stock valued at $23,659,712. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson set a $14.00 price target on MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $57.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

NYSE BR traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.72. The company had a trading volume of 301,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,360. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.34 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

