Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 1,431 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1,490.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Macquarie began coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.90 price target on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on Spotify from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.87.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $43.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.15%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

