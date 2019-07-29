Tompkins Financial Corp Has $127,000 Holdings in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Evergy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 832,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,312,000 after purchasing an additional 83,733 shares during the period. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 63,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 485,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after acquiring an additional 44,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000.

In related news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $58,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $645,410.

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,831. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80. Evergy has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $62.12.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

