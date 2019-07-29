TokenCard Market Cap Reaches $13.59 Million (TKN)

TokenCard (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last seven days, TokenCard has traded up 10% against the dollar. One TokenCard token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00004645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, Liqui and HitBTC. TokenCard has a market capitalization of $13.59 million and approximately $674.00 worth of TokenCard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00281770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.00 or 0.01512066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00117806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021997 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TokenCard Token Profile

TokenCard’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. TokenCard’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,935,425 tokens. TokenCard’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 . TokenCard’s official message board is medium.com/@TokenCard . The Reddit community for TokenCard is /r/TokenCard . The official website for TokenCard is tokencard.io

Buying and Selling TokenCard

TokenCard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenCard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenCard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenCard using one of the exchanges listed above.

