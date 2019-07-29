TNG (ASX:TNG) Trading Up 13.4%

TNG Limited (ASX:TNG)’s stock price was up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), approximately 2,203,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 637,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.10 ($0.07).

The company has a market cap of $105.98 million and a PE ratio of -22.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.10.

In related news, insider Paul Burton sold 6,000,000 shares of TNG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06), for a total value of A$510,000.00 ($361,702.13).

TNG Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Northern Territory and Western Australia in Australia. It explores for iron ore, vanadium, titanium, gold, lead, zinc, silver, nickel, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Mount Peake Vanadium-Titanium-Iron Project located to the north-west of Alice Springs in Arunta Geological Province in the Northern Territory.

