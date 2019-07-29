TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) is Sawyer & Company Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 3.2% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,531,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,848,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,931 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,119,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $964,125,000 after acquiring an additional 428,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,734,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $792,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TJX Companies by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,076,340 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $763,995,000 after buying an additional 8,580,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,587,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $669,759,000 after buying an additional 638,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Nomura boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on TJX Companies to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.34.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.51. 156,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340,079. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $57.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $75,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,657.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

