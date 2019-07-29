Tierion (TNT) Price Tops $0.0400 on Major Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Tierion has a market cap of $17.15 million and $951,070.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Tierion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Huobi and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00286817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.39 or 0.01536498 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00118854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00022735 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Binance, HitBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

