Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc (OTCMKTS:THMG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.10. Thunder Mountain Gold shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 14,000 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07.

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc, a mineral exploration stage company, explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho.

