Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $321.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $315.00 to $321.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group downgraded AGL Energy to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Propetro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.55.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO stock opened at $287.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total value of $13,855,298.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,562,149.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,488 shares of company stock valued at $14,600,474. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.