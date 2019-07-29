Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.6% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.55.

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $288.77. The company had a trading volume of 22,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,024. The firm has a market cap of $114.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.34 and a 12-month high of $305.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total value of $13,855,298.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,562,149.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,488 shares of company stock valued at $14,600,474. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

