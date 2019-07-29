Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.00.

Shares of TER stock opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.72 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

