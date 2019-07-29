Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Major Shareholder Buys $3,872,000.00 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,872,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glenview Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Glenview Capital Management, L bought 27,424 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $575,629.76.

THC stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.25. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.3% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $185,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.46.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

