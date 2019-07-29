Telephone & Data Systems (TDSNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Telephone & Data Systems (OTCMKTS:TDSNA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.
Telephone & Data Systems (OTCMKTS:TDSNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.
About Telephone & Data Systems
Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.