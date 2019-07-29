Telephone & Data Systems (TDSNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Telephone & Data Systems (OTCMKTS:TDSNA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

Telephone & Data Systems (OTCMKTS:TDSNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company. The Company is engaged in conducting its Wireless operations through its subsidiary, United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular), as well as providing its wireline services, cable services, and hosted and managed services (HMS), through its subsidiary, TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom).

