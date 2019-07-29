TDK (TTDKY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, analysts expect TDK to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TDK stock opened at $76.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66. TDK has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

