TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,562,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of TCF traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $21.73. 1,099,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,751. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.54.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TCF Financial news, SVP Susan D. Bode sold 10,975 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $236,840.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 40,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $783,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 80.6% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 280,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 125,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 234.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 125,818 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 119,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 16.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Apyx Medical to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

