TBC Bank Group’s (TBCG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2019 // Comments off

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of TBCG stock opened at GBX 1,242 ($16.23) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,567.08. TBC Bank Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,778 ($23.23).

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

