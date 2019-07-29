TBC Bank Group’s (TBCG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get TBC Bank Group alerts:

Shares of TBCG stock opened at GBX 1,242 ($16.23) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,567.08. TBC Bank Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,778 ($23.23).

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.