Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.04

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 20429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.59.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 1,095.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,412,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after buying an additional 1,294,622 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Tata Motors by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tata Motors by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Tata Motors by 2,093.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

