Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.54.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 960 ($12.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Target alerts:

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,974. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. Target has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.48.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $1,055,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $370,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Target by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.