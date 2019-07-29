Target Capital (CVE:TCI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Target Capital Inc (CVE:TCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 28642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 41.95, a quick ratio of 41.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company has a market cap of $2.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.76.

About Target Capital (CVE:TCI)

Target Capital Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in acquisitions, startups, early stage and buyout companies. It owns interests in future commissions on claims processed through the Olympia Trust Health Plan. It invests in listed public companies, trailer fee rights, notes receivable, reporting issuers, and controlled private companies.

