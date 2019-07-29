Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for about 1.6% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.6% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. CLSA upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($47.09) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.81. 163,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,861. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $227.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

