SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

In other SVMK news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 108,889 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $1,836,957.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 11,400 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $191,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,680,967 shares of company stock valued at $74,210,871 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in SVMK in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in SVMK by 341.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,186,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971,548 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SVMK traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.24. 28,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,421. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.80. SVMK has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

