Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

TSE:SGY opened at C$1.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.23. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.06 and a 52 week high of C$2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.89 million and a P/E ratio of -4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.97.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$97.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

