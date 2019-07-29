Superior Group of Companies (SGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.07 million. On average, analysts expect Superior Group of Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $268.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.23.

In other news, Director Robin Hensley sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGC shares. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

