Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.96

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.96 and last traded at $33.74, with a volume of 2371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on shares of IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 38.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth about $727,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 235,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

