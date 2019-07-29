Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.82.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered Axel Springer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Shares of TSE:SLF traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$55.09. 611,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,039. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$43.13 and a 1 year high of C$55.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 451.94 and a current ratio of 483.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.40.
In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.54, for a total value of C$949,264.20. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.72, for a total value of C$3,848,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,536,397.84.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.
