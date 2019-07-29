Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered Axel Springer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$55.09. 611,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,039. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$43.13 and a 1 year high of C$55.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 451.94 and a current ratio of 483.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.40.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$11.39 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 5.4399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.54, for a total value of C$949,264.20. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.72, for a total value of C$3,848,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,536,397.84.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

