Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given a $220.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker to $219.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.99.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock opened at $213.97 on Friday. Stryker has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $960,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,963 shares in the company, valued at $32,109,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $380,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,227 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.