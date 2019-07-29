Stronghold USD Market Cap Reaches $408,412.00 (USDS)

Stronghold USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. In the last week, Stronghold USD has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Stronghold USD token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00018927 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stellarport and Stronghold. Stronghold USD has a market cap of $408,412.00 and approximately $6,096.00 worth of Stronghold USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00287946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.89 or 0.01560230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00118744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023079 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Stronghold USD Token Profile

Stronghold USD’s total supply is 400,000 tokens. Stronghold USD’s official message board is medium.com/strongholdxchg . The Reddit community for Stronghold USD is /r/Strongholdxchg . Stronghold USD’s official website is stronghold.co/stronghold-usd . Stronghold USD’s official Twitter account is @Strongholdxchg

Buying and Selling Stronghold USD

Stronghold USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stronghold, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stronghold USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stronghold USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

