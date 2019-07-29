Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $273,000 Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 25.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 price target on argenx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.78.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.73. 1,378,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,368. The stock has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,441.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,227,090.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

