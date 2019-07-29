Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 92,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,167. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $21.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35.

