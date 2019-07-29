Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 354.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 68,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.74. 322,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,984,645. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.08.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.