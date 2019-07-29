Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,655,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,456 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,802,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,927,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,063,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,444,000 after acquiring an additional 29,735 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,757,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,629,000 after acquiring an additional 106,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,260,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.38. 19,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,873. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $56.12 and a 12 month high of $72.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.88.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

