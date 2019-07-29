STPT Price Tops $0.0273 on Major Exchanges (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, STPT has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. STPT has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STPT token can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00285859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.57 or 0.01538073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00118542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002727 BTC.

About STPT

STPT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,904,966 tokens. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for STPT is stp.network . The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

