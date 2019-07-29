StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.86

StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and traded as low as $21.75. StoneCastle Financial shares last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 4,463 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $143.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.44.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCastle Financial Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANX. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in StoneCastle Financial by 1,745.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in StoneCastle Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the first quarter worth $461,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in StoneCastle Financial by 40.7% during the first quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the first quarter worth $1,175,000. Institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

