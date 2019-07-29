Stifel Nicolaus Increases IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $162.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.38.

NYSE IEX traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $167.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,815. IDEX has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $173.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.78.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 15,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $2,382,490.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 81,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.11, for a total transaction of $12,582,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 173,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,980,919.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,055,566. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in IDEX by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

