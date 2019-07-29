Stifel Nicolaus Increases IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $162.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.37% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.38.
NYSE IEX traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $167.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,815. IDEX has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $173.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.78.
In related news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 15,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $2,382,490.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 81,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.11, for a total transaction of $12,582,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 173,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,980,919.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,055,566. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in IDEX by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Read More: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.