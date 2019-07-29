Stifel Financial (SF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $770.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stifel Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SF traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.60. 23,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,796. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $60.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,910 shares in the company, valued at $10,362,356.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,250 shares of company stock worth $1,656,920 over the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SF shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

