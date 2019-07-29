Stephens Cuts BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $50.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a sell rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.67.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $76.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $301.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

