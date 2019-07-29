Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 324 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.00. 20,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,091. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.53 and a 12 month high of $115.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.