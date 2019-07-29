Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Reduces Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Celanese comprises approximately 2.7% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned 0.08% of Celanese worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Celanese by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,386,000 after buying an additional 171,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,756,000 after purchasing an additional 694,491 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Celanese by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Celanese by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,282. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.97. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $82.91 and a 12-month high of $119.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.02. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.87.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

