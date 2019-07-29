Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Reduces Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,731 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ABB by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of ABB by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 62,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 65,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 160,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.51. 90,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. ABB had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.97%. ABB’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

