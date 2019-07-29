Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Lowers Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 27.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,916 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Nike in the first quarter worth about $202,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 60,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Nike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,227,033 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $187,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $3,012,394.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on Colfax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Pivotal Research set a $101.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.57. The company had a trading volume of 148,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,430. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

