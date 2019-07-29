State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 932,931 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,263,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 932,931 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 9.72% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $288,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 761.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,967,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,202,000 after buying an additional 3,507,331 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,077,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,279,000 after buying an additional 821,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,018,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,225,000 after buying an additional 692,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after buying an additional 48,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fis Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 426,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.89. The company had a trading volume of 190,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,658. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

