State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,257,524 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 344.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,622,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257,524 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 6.98% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $50,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KBA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.27. 475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,334. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $34.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.