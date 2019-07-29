State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $72.68 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.15% of Simon Property Group worth $72,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,647,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,817,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,441,000 after acquiring an additional 507,345 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG traded up $1.86 on Monday, reaching $160.19. The stock had a trading volume of 27,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,410. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $155.04 and a twelve month high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 41.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.07.

In other news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,613,717.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

