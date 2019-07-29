State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 590,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $59,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,441. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

In other news, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Copart to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.