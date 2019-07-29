State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 543.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 34,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 90,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $196.83. 44,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,576. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $197.03. The firm has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $125,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $3,110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,388 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CannTrust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

