State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $559,150,000 after acquiring an additional 42,640 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,236,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $7,835,000. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 99,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,850,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.44.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $281.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,807. The company has a market cap of $288.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $282.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.58.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.95% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $63,382,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,302,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.12, for a total value of $2,234,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,126,112 shares in the company, valued at $31,520,892,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,488 shares of company stock worth $91,166,858 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

