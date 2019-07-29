State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,534 Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 456,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 343,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 126,788 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,109. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMH. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

In related news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $105,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 623,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 18,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $243,998.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,422 shares of company stock worth $254,990. 10.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.