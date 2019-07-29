State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $670,172,000 after purchasing an additional 340,315 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $3,040,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,750,594 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,699,000 after purchasing an additional 976,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.25. 208,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,856,759. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The firm has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.48.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.